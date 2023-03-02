Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) closed Wednesday at $195.40 per share, up from $191.45 a day earlier. While Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. has overperformed by 2.06%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, ALNY rose by 23.79%, with highs and lows ranging from $242.97 to $117.58, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 0.70% in the last 200 days.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

On January 18, 2023, Canaccord Genuity started tracking Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: ALNY) recommending Buy. Cantor Fitzgerald also rated ALNY shares as ‘Neutral’, setting a target price of $175 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated July 13, 2022. William Blair initiated its ‘Outperform’ rating for ALNY, as published in its report on June 07, 2022. Morgan Stanley’s report from April 25, 2022 suggests a price prediction of $178 for ALNY shares, giving the stock a ‘Equal-Weight’ rating. Citigroup also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ALNY)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 29.60%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

There are several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques that can be used to gain a clear view of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s future performance, with equity being one of the most critical indicators. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 3.30, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

As an indicator of volatility for any stock, average volume can also be very valuable, and ALNY is recording an average volume of 807.52K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 3.67%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 3.81%, with a loss of -2.83% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $245.92, showing growth from the present price of $195.40, which can serve as yet another indication of whether ALNY is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. Shares?

Apart from looking at the fundamentals, you should also pay attention to the number of company employees who own shares. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.10%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 97.20% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in ALNY shares?

The recent increase in stakes in ALNY appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Capital Research & Management Co’s position in ALNY has increased by 17.50% in the first quarter. The company now owns 16,390,275 shares of the stock, with a value of $3.71 billion, following the purchase of 2,440,628 additional shares during the last quarter. Fidelity Management & Research Co made another increased to its shares in ALNY during the first quarter, upping its stake by 4.21%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 527,648 additional shares for a total stake of worth $2.96 billion, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 13,068,481.

During the first quarter, The Vanguard Group, Inc. added a 443,454 position in ALNY. Baillie Gifford & Co. sold an additional -0.11 million shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by -1.12%, now holding 9.41 million shares worth $2.13 billion. At the end of the first quarter, Wellington Management Co. LLP increased its ALNY holdings by 4.70% and now holds 6.23 million ALNY shares valued at $1.41 billion with the added 0.28 million shares during the period. ALNY shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 97.20% at present.