As of Tuesday, VEON Ltd.’s (NASDAQ:VEON) stock closed at $0.71, up from $0.70 the previous day. While VEON Ltd. has overperformed by 0.74%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, VEON fell by -12.35%, with highs and lows ranging from $0.84 to $0.24, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 47.78% in the last 200 days.

On August 26, 2021, BofA Securities Upgraded VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ: VEON) to Buy. A report published by BofA Securities on January 27, 2021, Downgraded its rating to ‘Underperform’ for VEON. Morgan Stanley initiated its ‘Overweight’ rating for VEON, as published in its report on October 06, 2020. JP Morgan also rated the stock as ‘Neutral’.

Analysis of VEON Ltd. (VEON)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 5.60%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

One of the most important indicators of VEON Ltd.’s future performance is equity, which can be evaluated using several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 98.50% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.60, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can also provide valuable insight into volatility, and VEON is recording 1.53M average volume. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 8.83%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 5.59%, with a loss of -1.92% over the past seven days.

How Do You Analyze VEON Ltd. Shares?

The Telecom Services market is dominated by VEON Ltd. (VEON) based in the Netherlands. When comparing VEON Ltd. shares with other companies under Communication Services, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 6.72, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of -18.50%.

Along with the fundamentals, it is also important to consider how many employees own shares of the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 39.60%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 18.40% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in VEON shares?

The recent increase in stakes in VEON appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Exor Capital LLP’s position in VEON has increased by 8.51% in the first quarter. The company now owns 131,068,288 shares of the stock, with a value of $65.8 million, following the purchase of 10,282,470 additional shares during the last quarter. Shah Capital Management, Inc. made another increased to its shares in VEON during the first quarter, upping its stake by 4.31%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 3,537,560 additional shares for a total stake of worth $42.99 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 85,639,026.

At the end of the first quarter, Wellington Management Co. LLP decreased its VEON holdings by -4.03% and now holds 12.83 million VEON shares valued at $6.44 million with the lessened -0.54 million shares during the period. VEON shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 18.40% at present.