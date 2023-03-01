In Tuesday’s session, Universal Insurance Holdings Inc. (NYSE:UVE) marked $19.33 per share, up from $18.26 in the previous session. While Universal Insurance Holdings Inc. has overperformed by 5.86%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, UVE rose by 61.23%, with highs and lows ranging from $18.82 to $8.29, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 68.61% in the last 200 days.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

On February 27, 2023, Piper Sandler Upgraded Universal Insurance Holdings Inc. (NYSE: UVE) to Overweight. A report published by Piper Sandler on May 28, 2020, Initiated its previous ‘Neutral’ rating for UVE. Keefe Bruyette also Downgraded UVE shares as ‘Underperform’, setting a target price of $27 on the company’s shares in a report dated November 04, 2019. Keefe Bruyette November 23, 2015d its ‘Mkt Perform’ rating to ‘Outperform’ for UVE, as published in its report on November 23, 2015.

Analysis of Universal Insurance Holdings Inc. (UVE)

With UVE’s current dividend of $0.64 per share, investors can expect to earn a return regardless of performance. Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 8.90%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

Universal Insurance Holdings Inc.’s future performance can be determined with the help of several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, with equity being one of the most influential. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -0.80% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment.

The average volume for any stock is also a very valuable indicator of volatility, and UVE has an average volume of 232.28K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 4.84%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 11.07%, with a gain of 54.89% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $11.00, showing decline from the present price of $19.33, which can serve as yet another indication of whether UVE is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Universal Insurance Holdings Inc. Shares?

In addition to analyzing the fundamentals, it is also important to look at how many company employees own stock. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 9.60%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 69.40% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in UVE shares?

The recent increase in stakes in UVE appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. BlackRock Fund Advisors’s position in UVE has increased by 1.20% in the first quarter. The company now owns 4,234,134 shares of the stock, with a value of $53.94 million, following the purchase of 50,103 additional shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP made another decreased to its shares in UVE during the first quarter, downing its stake by -1.54%. During the last quarter, the company picked up -30,140 additional shares for a total stake of worth $24.48 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 1,921,187.

During the first quarter, The Vanguard Group, Inc. added a 8,382 position in UVE. Donald Smith & Co., Inc. purchased an additional 0.21 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 18.89%, now holding 1.32 million shares worth $16.78 million. At the end of the first quarter, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. increased its UVE holdings by 3.33% and now holds 1.22 million UVE shares valued at $15.51 million with the added 39213.0 shares during the period. UVE shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 69.40% at present.