As of Tuesday, Frontier Group Holdings Inc.’s (NASDAQ:ULCC) stock closed at $11.76, up from $11.24 the previous day. While Frontier Group Holdings Inc. has overperformed by 4.63%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, ULCC fell by -9.61%, with highs and lows ranging from $15.25 to $8.19, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 2.11% in the last 200 days.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

On February 27, 2023, Raymond James Upgraded Frontier Group Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ULCC) to Outperform. A report published by Melius on February 15, 2023, Downgraded its rating to ‘Neutral’ for ULCC. Citigroup Initiated an Buy rating on August 29, 2022, and assigned a price target of $20. Morgan Stanley initiated its ‘Overweight’ rating for ULCC, as published in its report on August 24, 2022. Barclays’s report from August 10, 2022 suggests a price prediction of $19 for ULCC shares, giving the stock a ‘Overweight’ rating. Raymond James also rated the stock as ‘Outperform’.

Analysis of Frontier Group Holdings Inc. (ULCC)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 48.80%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

One of the most important indicators of Frontier Group Holdings Inc.’s future performance is equity, which can be evaluated using several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -8.20% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.70, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can also provide valuable insight into volatility, and ULCC is recording 782.91K average volume. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 5.15%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 5.45%, with a gain of 7.69% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $18.00, showing growth from the present price of $11.76, which can serve as yet another indication of whether ULCC is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Frontier Group Holdings Inc. Shares?

Along with the fundamentals, it is also important to consider how many employees own shares of the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.10%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 99.84% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in ULCC shares?

The recent increase in stakes in ULCC appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. US Global Investors, Inc.’s position in ULCC has decreased by -2.70% in the first quarter. The company now owns 5,007,798 shares of the stock, with a value of $63.0 million, following the sale of -139,063 additional shares during the last quarter. Ancient Art LP made another decreased to its shares in ULCC during the first quarter, downing its stake by -7.29%. During the last quarter, the company picked up -346,539 additional shares for a total stake of worth $55.46 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 4,408,535.

During the first quarter, T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. added a 50,921 position in ULCC. PAR Capital Management, Inc. purchased an additional 1.15 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 52.62%, now holding 3.33 million shares worth $41.88 million. At the end of the first quarter, The Vanguard Group, Inc. increased its ULCC holdings by 1.34% and now holds 3.07 million ULCC shares valued at $38.67 million with the added 40666.0 shares during the period. ULCC shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 99.84% at present.