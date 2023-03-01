A share of FOXO Technologies Inc. (AMEX:FOXO) closed at $0.53 per share on Tuesday, up from $0.53 day before. While FOXO Technologies Inc. has overperformed by 0.38%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, FOXO fell by -94.63%, with highs and lows ranging from $11.00 to $0.23, whereas the simple moving average fell by -88.99% in the last 200 days.

Analysis of FOXO Technologies Inc. (FOXO)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -54.80%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

FOXO Technologies Inc.’s future performance can be predicted by a variety of well-rounded types of analysis and research, with equity being one of the most crucial ones. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 4.00, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can be an extremely valuable indicator of volatility, and FOXO is registering an average volume of 2.77M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 24.84%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 19.33%, with a gain of 2.27% over the past seven days.

How Do You Analyze FOXO Technologies Inc. Shares?

Besides checking the fundamentals, you should also know how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 4.70%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 14.60% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in FOXO shares?

The recent increase in stakes in FOXO appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. The company now owns 227,741 shares of the stock, with a value of $0.24 million, following the purchase of 227,741 additional shares during the last quarter. Meteora Capital LLC made another decreased to its shares in FOXO during the first quarter, downing its stake by -94.08%.

At the end of the first quarter, Two Sigma Securities LLC decreased its FOXO holdings by -29.08% and now holds 21075.0 FOXO shares valued at $21918.0 with the lessened 8640.0 shares during the period. FOXO shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 14.60% at present.