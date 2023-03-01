As of Tuesday, OmniAb Inc.’s (NASDAQ:OABI) stock closed at $4.17, up from $3.99 the previous day. While OmniAb Inc. has overperformed by 4.51%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, OABI fell by -58.09%, with highs and lows ranging from $10.50 to $1.91, whereas the simple moving average fell by -43.78% in the last 200 days.

On February 22, 2023, Cowen started tracking OmniAb Inc. (NASDAQ: OABI) recommending Outperform. A report published by H.C. Wainwright on February 13, 2023, Initiated its previous ‘Buy’ rating for OABI. Truist also rated OABI shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $10 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated December 20, 2022. Credit Suisse Initiated an Outperform rating on December 16, 2022, and assigned a price target of $13. SVB Leerink initiated its ‘Outperform’ rating for OABI, as published in its report on November 29, 2022. Stifel’s report from November 28, 2022 suggests a price prediction of $12 for OABI shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating.

Analysis of OmniAb Inc. (OABI)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -47.70%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

One of the most important indicators of OmniAb Inc.’s future performance is equity, which can be evaluated using several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.60, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can also provide valuable insight into volatility, and OABI is recording 963.12K average volume. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 6.02%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 5.54%, with a gain of 8.03% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $10.33, showing growth from the present price of $4.17, which can serve as yet another indication of whether OABI is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze OmniAb Inc. Shares?

Along with the fundamentals, it is also important to consider how many employees own shares of the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 5.00%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 22.30% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in OABI shares?

The recent increase in stakes in OABI appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. The company now owns 6,566,183 shares of the stock, with a value of $27.18 million, following the purchase of 6,566,183 additional shares during the last quarter.

OABI shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 22.30% at present.