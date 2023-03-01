Borr Drilling Limited (NYSE:BORR) closed Tuesday at $7.23 per share, up from $6.99 a day earlier. While Borr Drilling Limited has overperformed by 3.43%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, BORR rose by 249.28%, with highs and lows ranging from $7.30 to $2.05, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 53.91% in the last 200 days.

On January 06, 2023, BTIG Research Upgraded Borr Drilling Limited (NYSE: BORR) to Buy.

Analysis of Borr Drilling Limited (BORR)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 115.10%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

As an indicator of volatility for any stock, average volume can also be very valuable, and BORR is recording an average volume of 1.43M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 4.91%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 4.46%, with a gain of 9.71% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $9.00, showing growth from the present price of $7.23, which can serve as yet another indication of whether BORR is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Borr Drilling Limited Shares?

Apart from looking at the fundamentals, you should also pay attention to the number of company employees who own shares. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 9.56%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 46.02% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

