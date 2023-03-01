As of Tuesday, OneSpan Inc.’s (NASDAQ:OSPN) stock closed at $13.52, up from $13.14 the previous day. While OneSpan Inc. has overperformed by 2.89%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, OSPN rose by 0.15%, with highs and lows ranging from $16.05 to $8.15, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 14.76% in the last 200 days.

On February 02, 2022, Craig Hallum started tracking OneSpan Inc. (NASDAQ: OSPN) recommending Buy. A report published by Sidoti on April 15, 2021, Upgraded its rating to ‘Buy’ for OSPN. DA Davidson also rated OSPN shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $35 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated March 31, 2021. Needham initiated its ‘Buy’ rating for OSPN, as published in its report on May 19, 2020. B. Riley FBR also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of OneSpan Inc. (OSPN)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 9.20%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

One of the most important indicators of OneSpan Inc.’s future performance is equity, which can be evaluated using several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -11.90% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 2.00, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can also provide valuable insight into volatility, and OSPN is recording 175.82K average volume. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 4.74%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 4.71%, with a gain of 0.22% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $18.67, showing growth from the present price of $13.52, which can serve as yet another indication of whether OSPN is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze OneSpan Inc. Shares?

Along with the fundamentals, it is also important to consider how many employees own shares of the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.30%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 83.80% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in OSPN shares?

The recent increase in stakes in OSPN appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. BlackRock Fund Advisors’s position in OSPN has increased by 6.71% in the first quarter. The company now owns 5,841,388 shares of the stock, with a value of $80.67 million, following the purchase of 367,460 additional shares during the last quarter. Legion Partners Asset Management made another increased to its shares in OSPN during the first quarter, upping its stake by 8.87%. During the last quarter, the company dropped down 283,319 additional shares for a total stake of worth $48.01 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 3,476,631.

During the first quarter, The Vanguard Group, Inc. subtracted a -16,921 position in OSPN. Altai Capital Management LP purchased an additional 0.36 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 18.63%, now holding 2.3 million shares worth $31.76 million. At the end of the first quarter, Legal & General Investment Manage decreased its OSPN holdings by -1.67% and now holds 2.02 million OSPN shares valued at $27.96 million with the lessened 34304.0 shares during the period. OSPN shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 83.80% at present.