A share of The GEO Group Inc. (NYSE:GEO) closed at $8.76 per share on Tuesday, down from $9.00 day before. While The GEO Group Inc. has underperformed by -2.67%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, GEO rose by 45.76%, with highs and lows ranging from $12.44 to $5.20, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 1.19% in the last 200 days.

On November 29, 2022, Wedbush Upgraded The GEO Group Inc. (NYSE: GEO) to Outperform. A report published by Wedbush on June 08, 2021, Initiated its previous ‘Neutral’ rating for GEO. Noble Capital Markets also rated GEO shares as ‘Outperform’, setting a target price of $15 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated June 29, 2020. JP Morgan initiated its ‘Overweight’ rating for GEO, as published in its report on July 14, 2017. Canaccord Genuity’s report from March 08, 2017 suggests a price prediction of $50 for GEO shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. Canaccord Genuity also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of The GEO Group Inc. (GEO)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 10.70%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

The GEO Group Inc.’s future performance can be predicted by a variety of well-rounded types of analysis and research, with equity being one of the most crucial ones. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 5.90% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.20, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can be an extremely valuable indicator of volatility, and GEO is registering an average volume of 2.63M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 5.16%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 3.68%, with a loss of -6.61% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $14.33, showing growth from the present price of $8.76, which can serve as yet another indication of whether GEO is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze The GEO Group Inc. Shares?

A giant in the Security & Protection Services market, The GEO Group Inc. (GEO) is based in the USA. When comparing The GEO Group Inc. shares with other companies under Industrials, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 17.28, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 9.10%.

Besides checking the fundamentals, you should also know how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 4.80%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 79.00% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in GEO shares?

The recent increase in stakes in GEO appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. BlackRock Fund Advisors’s position in GEO has increased by 0.47% in the first quarter. The company now owns 17,369,513 shares of the stock, with a value of $199.75 million, following the purchase of 80,575 additional shares during the last quarter. The Vanguard Group, Inc. made another decreased to its shares in GEO during the first quarter, downing its stake by -1.16%. During the last quarter, the company picked up -158,618 additional shares for a total stake of worth $155.01 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 13,479,102.

During the first quarter, Fidelity Management & Research Co added a 2,924,847 position in GEO. Mason Capital Management LLC purchased an additional 0.16 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 3.11%, now holding 5.4 million shares worth $62.14 million. At the end of the first quarter, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. increased its GEO holdings by 2.81% and now holds 4.96 million GEO shares valued at $57.02 million with the added 0.14 million shares during the period. GEO shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 79.00% at present.