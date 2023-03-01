Mobilicom Limited (MOB)’s stock has witnessed a price hike of 14.02% from the previous close with its current price standing at $1.87. Its current price is -71.92% under its 52-week high of $6.66 and 112.50% more than its 52-week low of $0.88. Based on the past 30-day period, the stock price is -29.31% below the high and +53.17% above the low.

Additionally, it is important to take into account MOB stock ratios, including its price-to-sales ratio, which is 5.30 for the last tewlve months.

How does Mobilicom Limited (MOB) stock rate among analysts? Buy, sell, or hold?

The key to trading is to concentrate on the future rather than on the past. During uncertain times, it can be hard to make decisions. The analysts who understand how a market works are usually the most accurate at forecasting its future. Currently, there are 1 brokerage firms that recommend the stock as a Strong Buy. The ratings are commonly aggregated into a single number between 1 and 5. Buy or strong buy is scored 5, outperform is scored 4, hold is scored 3, underperform is scored 2 and strong sell is 1. Using a scale of 1-5, the current average recommendation is 5.00 in simple terms.

Mobilicom Limited (NASDAQ: MOB) Ownership Details

I will give a breakdown of the key shareholders in Mobilicom Limited (MOB). Recent figures show that the company’s insiders hold 0.00% of shares. A total of 6 institutional investors hold shares in the company, making 15.78% of its stock and 15.78% of its float.

Dec 30, 2022, it was reported that the Company’s largest institutional holder is AWM Investment Company, Inc. holding total of 0.43 million shares that make 8.81% of the company’s total number of shares and are currently priced at 0.79 million.

The securities firm Bard Associates Inc. holds 0.21 million shares of MOB, making it the second largest institutional shareholder. Taking this into account, the holding percentage comes to 4.26%, and the holding percentage of shares is valued at 0.38 million.

An overview of Mobilicom Limited’s technicals

In order to learn about trade movements and investor behavior, it is best to analyze the short, medium, and long term technical indicators along with the average volume of a stock. A 20-day average of the stock’s daily volume suggests Mobilicom Limited (MOB) traded 1,933,990 shares per day, with a moving average of $1.6173 and price change of +0.43. With the moving average of $1.3170 and a price change of +0.72, about 806,194 shares changed hands on average over the past 50 days. Finally, MOB’s 100-day average volume is 491,385 shares, alongside a moving average of $1.3842 and a price change of +0.09.