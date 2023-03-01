Similarweb Ltd. (NYSE:SMWB) closed Tuesday at $6.58 per share, down from $6.72 a day earlier. While Similarweb Ltd. has underperformed by -2.08%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, SMWB fell by -51.55%, with highs and lows ranging from $14.83 to $4.37, whereas the simple moving average fell by -8.84% in the last 200 days.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

On January 12, 2023, Citigroup Downgraded Similarweb Ltd. (NYSE: SMWB) to Neutral. A report published by Cantor Fitzgerald on May 24, 2022, Initiated its previous ‘Overweight’ rating for SMWB. Barclays also Upgraded SMWB shares as ‘Overweight’, setting a target price of $22 on the company’s shares in a report dated February 23, 2022. Jefferies January 06, 2022d the rating to Buy on January 06, 2022, and set its price target from $20 to $22. Barclays initiated its ‘Equal Weight’ rating for SMWB, as published in its report on October 21, 2021. Oppenheimer also rated the stock as ‘Outperform’.

Analysis of Similarweb Ltd. (SMWB)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 40.40%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

There are several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques that can be used to gain a clear view of Similarweb Ltd.’s future performance, with equity being one of the most critical indicators. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -155.60% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.80, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

As an indicator of volatility for any stock, average volume can also be very valuable, and SMWB is recording an average volume of 179.03K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 6.80%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 5.82%, with a gain of 0.46% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $10.50, showing growth from the present price of $6.58, which can serve as yet another indication of whether SMWB is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Similarweb Ltd. Shares?

Apart from looking at the fundamentals, you should also pay attention to the number of company employees who own shares. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 30.70%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 35.90% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in SMWB shares?

The recent increase in stakes in SMWB appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Ulysses Management LLC’s position in SMWB has decreased by -6.07% in the first quarter. The company now owns 2,267,267 shares of the stock, with a value of $15.62 million, following the sale of -146,484 additional shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance Co. Ltd. made another decreased to its shares in SMWB during the first quarter, downing its stake by -3.05%.

SMWB shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 35.90% at present.