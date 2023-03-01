As of Tuesday, Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp.’s (NASDAQ:DFLI) stock closed at $4.18, down from $4.25 the previous day. While Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp. has underperformed by -1.65%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, DFLI fell by -58.03%, with highs and lows ranging from $28.75 to $3.95, whereas the simple moving average fell by -57.32% in the last 200 days.

On January 11, 2023, Canaccord Genuity started tracking Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: DFLI) recommending Buy. A report published by Chardan Capital Markets on November 18, 2022, Initiated its previous ‘Buy’ rating for DFLI. Stifel also rated DFLI shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $12 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated November 17, 2022.

Analysis of Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp. (DFLI)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 38.60%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

One of the most important indicators of Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp.’s future performance is equity, which can be evaluated using several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -2.00% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.30, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can also provide valuable insight into volatility, and DFLI is recording 122.46K average volume. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 11.21%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 16.32%, with a loss of -15.38% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $12.33, showing growth from the present price of $4.18, which can serve as yet another indication of whether DFLI is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp. Shares?

Along with the fundamentals, it is also important to consider how many employees own shares of the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 62.00%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 11.90% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in DFLI shares?

The recent increase in stakes in DFLI appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. The company now owns 274,285 shares of the stock, with a value of $1.88 million, following the purchase of 274,285 additional shares during the last quarter.

DFLI shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 11.90% at present.