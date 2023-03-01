In Tuesday’s session, Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI) marked $2.56 per share, up from $2.53 in the previous session. While Angi Inc. has overperformed by 1.19%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, ANGI fell by -63.11%, with highs and lows ranging from $7.19 to $1.81, whereas the simple moving average fell by -26.49% in the last 200 days.

On February 15, 2023, UBS Upgraded Angi Inc. (NASDAQ: ANGI) to Neutral. A report published by Citigroup on December 13, 2022, Initiated its previous ‘Buy’ rating for ANGI. UBS also rated ANGI shares as ‘Sell’, setting a target price of $2 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated December 02, 2022. Goldman Initiated an Buy rating on January 07, 2022, and assigned a price target of $12.50. Truist resumed its ‘Buy’ rating for ANGI, as published in its report on August 06, 2021. RBC Capital Mkts’s report from August 06, 2021 suggests a price prediction of $14 for ANGI shares, giving the stock a ‘Sector Perform’ rating. Oppenheimer also rated the stock as ‘Outperform’.

Analysis of Angi Inc. (ANGI)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 7.90%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

Angi Inc.’s future performance can be determined with the help of several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, with equity being one of the most influential. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -9.10% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.70, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

The average volume for any stock is also a very valuable indicator of volatility, and ANGI has an average volume of 1.16M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 7.50%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 4.12%, with a gain of 4.07% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $4.69, showing growth from the present price of $2.56, which can serve as yet another indication of whether ANGI is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Angi Inc. Shares?

In addition to analyzing the fundamentals, it is also important to look at how many company employees own stock. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 1.50%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 98.00% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in ANGI shares?

The recent increase in stakes in ANGI appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Brown Advisory LLC’s position in ANGI has decreased by -24.19% in the first quarter. The company now owns 9,489,400 shares of the stock, with a value of $27.61 million, following the sale of -3,028,002 additional shares during the last quarter. The Vanguard Group, Inc. made another increased to its shares in ANGI during the first quarter, upping its stake by 0.26%. During the last quarter, the company dropped down 16,596 additional shares for a total stake of worth $18.57 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 6,380,497.

During the first quarter, HighSage Ventures LLC subtracted a -1,420,058 position in ANGI. Fidelity Management & Research Co purchased an additional 0.86 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 34.02%, now holding 3.4 million shares worth $9.88 million. At the end of the first quarter, Freshford Capital Management LLC increased its ANGI holdings by 17.26% and now holds 3.2 million ANGI shares valued at $9.31 million with the added 0.47 million shares during the period. ANGI shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 98.00% at present.