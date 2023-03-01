In Tuesday’s session, Grupo Supervielle S.A. (NYSE:SUPV) marked $2.90 per share, up from $2.89 in the previous session. While Grupo Supervielle S.A. has overperformed by 0.35%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, SUPV rose by 47.96%, with highs and lows ranging from $3.22 to $1.20, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 51.25% in the last 200 days.

On January 20, 2022, JP Morgan Downgraded Grupo Supervielle S.A. (NYSE: SUPV) to Underweight. A report published by Citigroup on September 19, 2019, Downgraded its rating to ‘Sell’ for SUPV. BofA/Merrill June 28, 2019d its ‘Underperform’ rating to ‘Neutral’ for SUPV, as published in its report on June 28, 2019. Citigroup also rated the stock as ‘Neutral’.

Analysis of Grupo Supervielle S.A. (SUPV)

With SUPV’s current dividend of $0.03 per share, investors can expect to earn a return regardless of performance. Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 30.90%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

Grupo Supervielle S.A.’s future performance can be determined with the help of several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, with equity being one of the most influential. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -4.70% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment.

The average volume for any stock is also a very valuable indicator of volatility, and SUPV has an average volume of 462.14K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 5.73%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 5.32%, with a gain of 8.21% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $1.80, showing decline from the present price of $2.90, which can serve as yet another indication of whether SUPV is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Grupo Supervielle S.A. Shares?

In addition to analyzing the fundamentals, it is also important to look at how many company employees own stock. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 5.52%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 3.20% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in SUPV shares?

The recent increase in stakes in SUPV appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Long Focus Capital Management LLC’s position in SUPV has increased by 0.23% in the first quarter. The company now owns 1,720,689 shares of the stock, with a value of $4.77 million, following the purchase of 3,870 additional shares during the last quarter.

At the end of the first quarter, D. E. Shaw & Co. LP increased its SUPV holdings by 215.55% and now holds 64666.0 SUPV shares valued at $0.18 million with the added 44173.0 shares during the period. SUPV shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 3.20% at present.