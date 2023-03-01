The share price of Esperion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) rose to $6.18 per share on Tuesday from $6.16. While Esperion Therapeutics Inc. has overperformed by 0.32%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, ESPR rose by 47.49%, with highs and lows ranging from $8.87 to $3.81, whereas the simple moving average fell by -7.28% in the last 200 days.

On February 27, 2023, BofA Securities started tracking Esperion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: ESPR) recommending Neutral. A report published by Jefferies on February 24, 2023, Upgraded its rating to ‘Buy’ for ESPR. Morgan Stanley also Upgraded ESPR shares as ‘Equal-Weight’, setting a target price of $9 on the company’s shares in a report dated February 03, 2023. Credit Suisse August 03, 2022d the rating to Underperform on August 03, 2022, and set its price target from $7 to $6. JP Morgan May 05, 2022d its ‘Underweight’ rating to ‘Neutral’ for ESPR, as published in its report on May 05, 2022. H.C. Wainwright’s report from March 10, 2022 suggests a price prediction of $22 for ESPR shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. Credit Suisse also rated the stock as ‘Neutral’.

Analysis of Esperion Therapeutics Inc. (ESPR)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 22.10%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

To gain a thorough understanding of Esperion Therapeutics Inc.’s future performance, several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques can be used, with equity being among the most crucial. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 80.70% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 2.30, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

It is also very valuable to look at average volume as an indicator of volatility for a stock, and ESPR is recording an average volume of 2.11M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 5.74%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 7.36%, with a gain of 10.55% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $11.59, showing growth from the present price of $6.18, which can serve as yet another indication of whether ESPR is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Esperion Therapeutics Inc. Shares?

The number of employees owning shares of the company should also be considered in addition to the fundamentals. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.60%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 87.80% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in ESPR shares?

The recent increase in stakes in ESPR appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Wasatch Advisors, Inc.’s position in ESPR has decreased by -8.24% in the first quarter. The company now owns 6,848,378 shares of the stock, with a value of $43.56 million, following the sale of -614,638 additional shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors made another increased to its shares in ESPR during the first quarter, upping its stake by 25.40%.

At the end of the first quarter, The Vanguard Group, Inc. increased its ESPR holdings by 4.25% and now holds 4.08 million ESPR shares valued at $25.96 million with the added 0.17 million shares during the period. ESPR shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 87.80% at present.