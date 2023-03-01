4D Molecular Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FDMT) closed Tuesday at $19.24 per share, down from $19.37 a day earlier. While 4D Molecular Therapeutics Inc. has underperformed by -0.67%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, FDMT rose by 34.64%, with highs and lows ranging from $26.49 to $5.32, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 48.21% in the last 200 days.

On January 30, 2023, BMO Capital Markets started tracking 4D Molecular Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: FDMT) recommending Outperform. A report published by H.C. Wainwright on November 18, 2022, Initiated its previous ‘Buy’ rating for FDMT. Goldman also Upgraded FDMT shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $68 on the company’s shares in a report dated November 15, 2022. Jefferies initiated its ‘Buy’ rating for FDMT, as published in its report on June 22, 2022. SVB Leerink’s report from January 04, 2022 suggests a price prediction of $30 for FDMT shares, giving the stock a ‘Outperform’ rating. Goldman also rated the stock as ‘Neutral’.

Analysis of 4D Molecular Therapeutics Inc. (FDMT)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -64.30%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

There are several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques that can be used to gain a clear view of 4D Molecular Therapeutics Inc.’s future performance, with equity being one of the most critical indicators. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -36.90% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 17.10, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

As an indicator of volatility for any stock, average volume can also be very valuable, and FDMT is recording an average volume of 348.32K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 6.56%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 6.55%, with a loss of -4.56% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $37.86, showing growth from the present price of $19.24, which can serve as yet another indication of whether FDMT is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze 4D Molecular Therapeutics Inc. Shares?

Apart from looking at the fundamentals, you should also pay attention to the number of company employees who own shares. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 11.52%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 81.80% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in FDMT shares?

The recent increase in stakes in FDMT appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. During the last quarter, the company dropped down 0 additional shares for a total stake of worth $82.89 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 3,937,914.

During the first quarter, Deep Track Capital LP subtracted a -539,741 position in FDMT. BlackRock Fund Advisors purchased an additional 0.22 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 11.15%, now holding 2.16 million shares worth $45.54 million. At the end of the first quarter, Janus Henderson Investors US LLC increased its FDMT holdings by 11.26% and now holds 1.47 million FDMT shares valued at $30.86 million with the added 0.15 million shares during the period. FDMT shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 81.80% at present.