As of Tuesday, Asana Inc.’s (NYSE:ASAN) stock closed at $14.79, up from $14.75 the previous day. While Asana Inc. has overperformed by 0.27%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, ASAN fell by -72.66%, with highs and lows ranging from $57.47 to $11.32, whereas the simple moving average fell by -22.00% in the last 200 days.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

On December 02, 2022, Robert W. Baird Downgraded Asana Inc. (NYSE: ASAN) to Neutral. A report published by KeyBanc Capital Markets on October 13, 2022, Initiated its previous ‘Sector Weight’ rating for ASAN. Credit Suisse also rated ASAN shares as ‘Neutral’, setting a target price of $23 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated September 23, 2022. MoffettNathanson Initiated an Market Perform rating on September 22, 2022, and assigned a price target of $26. Citigroup initiated its ‘Neutral’ rating for ASAN, as published in its report on September 01, 2022. RBC Capital Mkts’s report from July 19, 2022 suggests a price prediction of $13 for ASAN shares, giving the stock a ‘Underperform’ rating. JP Morgan also rated the stock as ‘Underweight’.

Analysis of Asana Inc. (ASAN)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 41.00%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

One of the most important indicators of Asana Inc.’s future performance is equity, which can be evaluated using several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -190.20% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 2.10, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can also provide valuable insight into volatility, and ASAN is recording 3.61M average volume. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 6.44%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 3.71%, with a gain of 0.54% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $19.50, showing growth from the present price of $14.79, which can serve as yet another indication of whether ASAN is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Asana Inc. Shares?

Along with the fundamentals, it is also important to consider how many employees own shares of the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 31.60%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 48.10% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in ASAN shares?

The recent increase in stakes in ASAN appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. The Vanguard Group, Inc.’s position in ASAN has increased by 2.38% in the first quarter. The company now owns 6,830,742 shares of the stock, with a value of $105.88 million, following the purchase of 158,651 additional shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC made another increased to its shares in ASAN during the first quarter, upping its stake by 15.29%. During the last quarter, the company dropped down 892,050 additional shares for a total stake of worth $104.27 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 6,726,819.

During the first quarter, Himension Capital subtracted a -1,966,326 position in ASAN. BlackRock Fund Advisors sold an additional 28606.0 shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by -0.59%, now holding 4.86 million shares worth $75.33 million. At the end of the first quarter, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. increased its ASAN holdings by 2.60% and now holds 1.89 million ASAN shares valued at $29.32 million with the added 47879.0 shares during the period. ASAN shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 48.10% at present.