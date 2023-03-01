Within its last year performance, RNW fell by -44.50%, with highs and lows ranging from $8.97 to $4.27, whereas the simple moving average fell by -30.82% in the last 200 days.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

On February 01, 2023, Credit Suisse Downgraded ReNew Energy Global Plc (NASDAQ: RNW) to Neutral. A report published by Goldman on December 07, 2021, Initiated its previous ‘Buy’ rating for RNW. BofA Securities also Upgraded RNW shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $12 on the company’s shares in a report dated October 28, 2021.

Analysis of ReNew Energy Global Plc (RNW)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 10.70%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

ReNew Energy Global Plc’s future performance can be predicted by a variety of well-rounded types of analysis and research, with equity being one of the most crucial ones. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -7.50% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.00, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can be an extremely valuable indicator of volatility, and RNW is registering an average volume of 867.36K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 5.18%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 7.41%, with a loss of -19.78% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $10.27, showing growth from the present price of $4.34, which can serve as yet another indication of whether RNW is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze ReNew Energy Global Plc Shares?

Besides checking the fundamentals, you should also know how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 15.25%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 77.70% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in RNW shares?

The recent increase in stakes in RNW appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Zimmer Partners LP made another decreased to its shares in RNW during the first quarter, downing its stake by -12.38%. During the last quarter, the company picked up -1,254,945 additional shares for a total stake of worth $53.28 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 8,880,598.

During the first quarter, Abrdn Asia Ltd. added a 20,104 position in RNW. TT International Asset Management sold an additional -2.93 million shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by -28.70%, now holding 7.29 million shares worth $43.74 million. At the end of the first quarter, Invesco Capital Management LLC increased its RNW holdings by 104.15% and now holds 5.03 million RNW shares valued at $30.17 million with the added 2.56 million shares during the period. RNW shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 77.70% at present.