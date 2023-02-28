In Monday’s session, Inogen Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN) marked $16.50 per share, up from $15.89 in the previous session. While Inogen Inc. has overperformed by 3.84%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, INGN fell by -44.89%, with highs and lows ranging from $36.30 to $14.51, whereas the simple moving average fell by -32.32% in the last 200 days.

On January 17, 2023, William Blair Downgraded Inogen Inc. (NASDAQ: INGN) to Mkt Perform. A report published by Needham on December 09, 2021, Upgraded its rating to ‘Buy’ for INGN. JP Morgan also Upgraded INGN shares as ‘Neutral’, setting a target price of $45 on the company’s shares in a report dated November 02, 2021. William Blair June 04, 2021d its ‘Mkt Perform’ rating to ‘Outperform’ for INGN, as published in its report on June 04, 2021. KeyBanc Capital Markets’s report from December 14, 2020 suggests a price prediction of $60 for INGN shares, giving the stock a ‘Overweight’ rating. Needham also rated the stock as ‘Hold’.

Analysis of Inogen Inc. (INGN)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 13.20%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

Inogen Inc.’s future performance can be determined with the help of several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, with equity being one of the most influential. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -7.90% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 4.30, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

The average volume for any stock is also a very valuable indicator of volatility, and INGN has an average volume of 203.85K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 6.80%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 12.87%, with a loss of -29.79% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $23.00, showing growth from the present price of $16.50, which can serve as yet another indication of whether INGN is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Inogen Inc. Shares?

In addition to analyzing the fundamentals, it is also important to look at how many company employees own stock. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.20%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 99.39% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in INGN shares?

The recent increase in stakes in INGN appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. BlackRock Fund Advisors’s position in INGN has increased by 9.52% in the first quarter. The company now owns 3,719,475 shares of the stock, with a value of $86.78 million, following the purchase of 323,435 additional shares during the last quarter. The Vanguard Group, Inc. made another increased to its shares in INGN during the first quarter, upping its stake by 3.28%. During the last quarter, the company dropped down 84,506 additional shares for a total stake of worth $62.04 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 2,659,409.

During the first quarter, Brown Capital Management LLC subtracted a -966,894 position in INGN. Weatherbie Capital LLC purchased an additional 0.13 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 13.21%, now holding 1.1 million shares worth $25.73 million. At the end of the first quarter, BAMCO, Inc. increased its INGN holdings by 2.09% and now holds 0.98 million INGN shares valued at $22.79 million with the added 20000.0 shares during the period. INGN shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 99.39% at present.