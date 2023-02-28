Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CERE) marked $25.68 per share on Monday, up from a previous closing price of $25.38. While Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings Inc. has overperformed by 1.20%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, CERE rose by 0.82%, with highs and lows ranging from $41.46 to $19.86, whereas the simple moving average fell by -11.48% in the last 200 days.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

On February 23, 2023, Wells Fargo Downgraded Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: CERE) to Equal Weight. A report published by Loop Capital on November 01, 2022, Initiated its previous ‘Buy’ rating for CERE. BofA Securities also rated CERE shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $39 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated October 20, 2022. Cantor Fitzgerald Initiated an Overweight rating on September 29, 2022, and assigned a price target of $41. Wells Fargo initiated its ‘Overweight’ rating for CERE, as published in its report on September 26, 2022. Mizuho also rated the stock as ‘Neutral’.

An average volume of 576.22K can be a very valuable indicator of volatility for CERE stock. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 5.77%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 9.86%, with a loss of -23.55% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $38.91, showing growth from the present price of $25.68, which can serve as yet another indication of whether CERE is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings Inc. Shares?

In addition to the fundamentals, you should also consider how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 17.56%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 86.00% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in CERE shares?

The recent increase in stakes in CERE appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Fidelity Management & Research Co’s position in CERE has increased by 0.29% in the first quarter. The company now owns 22,852,390 shares of the stock, with a value of $780.41 million, following the purchase of 67,194 additional shares during the last quarter. During the last quarter, the company picked up 0 additional shares for a total stake of worth $222.38 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 6,511,727.

During the first quarter, The Vanguard Group, Inc. added a 152,874 position in CERE. T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. purchased an additional 35520.0 shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 0.74%, now holding 4.8 million shares worth $164.08 million. At the end of the first quarter, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its CERE holdings by 10.62% and now holds 3.45 million CERE shares valued at $117.96 million with the added 0.33 million shares during the period. CERE shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 86.00% at present.