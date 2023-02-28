AMTD Digital Inc. (NYSE:HKD) closed Monday at $7.87 per share, down from $8.03 a day earlier. While AMTD Digital Inc. has underperformed by -1.99%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight.

Analysis of AMTD Digital Inc. (HKD)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 7.80%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

There are several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques that can be used to gain a clear view of AMTD Digital Inc.’s future performance, with equity being one of the most critical indicators. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 50.80, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

As an indicator of volatility for any stock, average volume can also be very valuable, and HKD is recording an average volume of 3.01M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 6.04%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 6.50%, with a loss of -7.41% over the past seven days.

How Do You Analyze AMTD Digital Inc. Shares?

AMTD Digital Inc. (HKD) is based in the Hong Kong and is one of the most prominent companies operating in the Software – Application market. When comparing AMTD Digital Inc. shares with other companies under Technology, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 63.98, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 112.80%.

Apart from looking at the fundamentals, you should also pay attention to the number of company employees who own shares. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 4.80% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in HKD shares?

The recent increase in stakes in HKD appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. The company now owns 14,946 shares of the stock, with a value of $0.15 million, following the purchase of 14,946 additional shares during the last quarter.

At the end of the first quarter, Tower Research Capital LLC increased its HKD holdings by 29,900.00% and now holds 300.0 HKD shares valued at $3060.0 with the added 299.0 shares during the period. HKD shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 4.80% at present.