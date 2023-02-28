In the current trading session, Intelligent Living Application Group Inc.’s (ILAG) stock is trading at the price of $1.37, a gain of 13.25% over last night’s close. So, the stock is trading at a price that is -94.81% less than its 52-week high of $26.40 and 61.21% better than its 52-week low of $0.85. Based on the past 30-day period, the stock price is -32.05% below the high and +22.43% above the low.

It is also essential to consider ILAG stock ratios like the price-to-sales ratio, which is 1.51 for the last year.

How does Intelligent Living Application Group Inc. (ILAG) stock rate among analysts? Buy, sell, or hold?

The key to trading is to concentrate on the future rather than on the past. During uncertain times, it can be hard to make decisions. The analysts who understand how a market works are usually the most accurate at forecasting its future. The ratings are commonly aggregated into a single number between 1 and 5. Buy or strong buy is scored 5, outperform is scored 4, hold is scored 3, underperform is scored 2 and strong sell is 1.

Intelligent Living Application Group Inc. (NASDAQ: ILAG) Ownership Details

I will give a breakdown of the key shareholders in Intelligent Living Application Group Inc. (ILAG). Recent figures show that the company’s insiders hold 51.83% of shares. A total of 6 institutional investors hold shares in the company, making 0.63% of its stock and 1.30% of its float.

Dec 30, 2022, it was reported that the Company’s largest institutional holder is Two Sigma Investments, LP holding total of 48948.0 shares that make 0.27% of the company’s total number of shares and are currently priced at 69995.0.

The securities firm Renaissance Technologies, LLC holds 21100.0 shares of ILAG, making it the second largest institutional shareholder. Taking this into account, the holding percentage comes to 0.12%, and the holding percentage of shares is valued at 30172.0.

An overview of Intelligent Living Application Group Inc.’s technicals

In order to learn about trade movements and investor behavior, it is best to analyze the short, medium, and long term technical indicators along with the average volume of a stock. A 20-day average of the stock’s daily volume suggests Intelligent Living Application Group Inc. (ILAG) traded 526,932 shares per day, with a moving average of $1.4977 and price change of -0.33. With the moving average of $1.4288 and a price change of +0.04, about 487,897 shares changed hands on average over the past 50 days. Finally, ILAG’s 100-day average volume is 1,288,495 shares, alongside a moving average of $1.9843 and a price change of -1.82.