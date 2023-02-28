A share of MediaAlpha Inc. (NYSE:MAX) closed at $15.41 per share on Monday, down from $16.23 day before. While MediaAlpha Inc. has underperformed by -5.05%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, MAX rose by 34.47%, with highs and lows ranging from $17.26 to $7.59, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 43.31% in the last 200 days.

On January 20, 2023, BMO Capital Markets started tracking MediaAlpha Inc. (NYSE: MAX) recommending Market Perform. A report published by JP Morgan on December 20, 2022, Upgraded its rating to ‘Overweight’ for MAX. Citigroup also Downgraded MAX shares as ‘Neutral’, setting a target price of $14 on the company’s shares in a report dated February 23, 2022. Wolfe Research initiated its ‘Peer Perform’ rating for MAX, as published in its report on August 17, 2021. Keefe Bruyette’s report from June 08, 2021 suggests a price prediction of $53 for MAX shares, giving the stock a ‘Outperform’ rating. Citigroup also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of MediaAlpha Inc. (MAX)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -41.70%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

MediaAlpha Inc.’s future performance can be predicted by a variety of well-rounded types of analysis and research, with equity being one of the most crucial ones. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.10, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can be an extremely valuable indicator of volatility, and MAX is registering an average volume of 221.67K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 5.77%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 6.24%, with a gain of 4.69% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $18.00, showing growth from the present price of $15.41, which can serve as yet another indication of whether MAX is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze MediaAlpha Inc. Shares?

Besides checking the fundamentals, you should also know how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 3.90%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 96.60% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in MAX shares?

The recent increase in stakes in MAX appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment’s position in MAX has decreased by -7.60% in the first quarter. The company now owns 6,161,213 shares of the stock, with a value of $85.95 million, following the sale of -506,709 additional shares during the last quarter. During the last quarter, the company picked up 0 additional shares for a total stake of worth $35.09 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 2,515,400.

At the end of the first quarter, Ararat Capital Management LP decreased its MAX holdings by -37.96% and now holds 1.43 million MAX shares valued at $19.95 million with the lessened -0.87 million shares during the period. MAX shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 96.60% at present.