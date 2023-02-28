Carnival Corporation & plc (CUK)’s stock has witnessed a price declined of -4.88% from the previous close with its current price standing at $9.36. Its current price is -52.05% under its 52-week high of $19.52 and 72.38% more than its 52-week low of $5.43. Based on the past 30-day period, the stock price is -16.08% below the high and +0.57% above the low.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

The 200-day Simple moving average is often placed more emphasis on by traders because of daily price changes. Investors will use the SMA-200 in different situations in trading activity as a key indicator to determine their support and resistance levels, and at the moment, CUK’s SMA-200 is $8.97.

Additionally, it is important to take into account CUK stock ratios, including its price-to-sales ratio, which is 1.14 for the last tewlve months.CUK’s price to book ratio for the most recent quarter was 1.64, resulting in an 3.45 price to cash per share for the period.

How does Carnival Corporation & plc (CUK) stock rate among analysts? Buy, sell, or hold?

The key to trading is to concentrate on the future rather than on the past. During uncertain times, it can be hard to make decisions. The analysts who understand how a market works are usually the most accurate at forecasting its future. Currently, there are 0 brokerage firms that recommend the stock as a No Ratings. The ratings are commonly aggregated into a single number between 1 and 5. Buy or strong buy is scored 5, outperform is scored 4, hold is scored 3, underperform is scored 2 and strong sell is 1. Using a scale of 1-5, the current average recommendation is 0.00 in simple terms.

Carnival Corporation & plc (NYSE: CUK) Ownership Details

I will give a breakdown of the key shareholders in Carnival Corporation & plc (CUK). Recent figures show that the company’s insiders hold 0.00% of shares. A total of 83 institutional investors hold shares in the company, making 20.65% of its stock and 20.65% of its float.

Sep 29, 2022, it was reported that the Company’s largest institutional holder is Aristeia Capital, LLC holding total of 11.25 million shares that make 7.73% of the company’s total number of shares and are currently priced at 69.62 million.

The securities firm Janus Henderson Group PLC holds 2.54 million shares of CUK, making it the second largest institutional shareholder. Taking this into account, the holding percentage comes to 1.75%, and the holding percentage of shares is valued at 15.74 million.

An overview of Carnival Corporation & plc’s technicals

In order to learn about trade movements and investor behavior, it is best to analyze the short, medium, and long term technical indicators along with the average volume of a stock. A 20-day average of the stock’s daily volume suggests Carnival Corporation & plc (CUK) traded 1,652,155 shares per day, with a moving average of $10.31 and price change of -0.11. With the moving average of $9.14 and a price change of +1.50, about 1,784,318 shares changed hands on average over the past 50 days. Finally, CUK’s 100-day average volume is 2,216,958 shares, alongside a moving average of $8.50 and a price change of +2.61.