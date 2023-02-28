A share of Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS) closed at $18.53 per share on Monday, up from $18.30 day before. While Canada Goose Holdings Inc. has overperformed by 1.26%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, GOOS fell by -30.52%, with highs and lows ranging from $28.53 to $14.51, whereas the simple moving average fell by -1.85% in the last 200 days.

On February 17, 2023, Evercore ISI Downgraded Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE: GOOS) to In-line. A report published by Robert W. Baird on January 24, 2023, Downgraded its rating to ‘Neutral’ for GOOS. UBS also Downgraded GOOS shares as ‘Neutral’, setting a target price of $35 on the company’s shares in a report dated January 07, 2022. CIBC November 08, 2021d its ‘Sector Outperform’ rating to ‘Neutral’ for GOOS, as published in its report on November 08, 2021. Goldman also rated the stock as ‘Neutral’.

Analysis of Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (GOOS)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -1.60%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

Canada Goose Holdings Inc.’s future performance can be predicted by a variety of well-rounded types of analysis and research, with equity being one of the most crucial ones. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 15.50% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.20, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can be an extremely valuable indicator of volatility, and GOOS is registering an average volume of 2.24M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 6.23%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 3.88%, with a loss of -7.86% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $20.56, showing growth from the present price of $18.53, which can serve as yet another indication of whether GOOS is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Canada Goose Holdings Inc. Shares?

A giant in the Apparel Manufacturing market, Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (GOOS) is based in the Canada. When comparing Canada Goose Holdings Inc. shares with other companies under Consumer Cyclical, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 29.70, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of -9.00%.

Besides checking the fundamentals, you should also know how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.50%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 95.28% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in GOOS shares?

The recent increase in stakes in GOOS appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Morgan Stanley Investment Managem’s position in GOOS has decreased by -10.28% in the first quarter. The company now owns 6,986,280 shares of the stock, with a value of $169.0 million, following the sale of -800,747 additional shares during the last quarter. Fidelity Management & Research Co made another decreased to its shares in GOOS during the first quarter, downing its stake by -0.11%. During the last quarter, the company picked up -4,604 additional shares for a total stake of worth $97.62 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 4,035,539.

During the first quarter, Manulife Investment Management added a 36,223 position in GOOS. Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC purchased an additional 1.16 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 55.41%, now holding 3.25 million shares worth $78.58 million. At the end of the first quarter, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its GOOS holdings by 35.21% and now holds 3.14 million GOOS shares valued at $76.06 million with the added 0.82 million shares during the period. GOOS shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 95.28% at present.