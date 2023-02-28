The share price of Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS) fell to $32.83 per share on Monday from $33.07. While Dutch Bros Inc. has underperformed by -0.73%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, BROS fell by -32.61%, with highs and lows ranging from $66.00 to $20.05, whereas the simple moving average fell by -6.64% in the last 200 days.

On February 16, 2023, Guggenheim started tracking Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE: BROS) recommending Neutral. A report published by Wedbush on January 25, 2023, Initiated its previous ‘Neutral’ rating for BROS. JP Morgan also Upgraded BROS shares as ‘Overweight’, setting a target price of $38 on the company’s shares in a report dated October 12, 2022. JP Morgan June 08, 2022d its ‘Overweight’ rating to ‘Neutral’ for BROS, as published in its report on June 08, 2022. Stifel’s report from May 12, 2022 suggests a price prediction of $30 for BROS shares, giving the stock a ‘Hold’ rating. Gordon Haskett also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of Dutch Bros Inc. (BROS)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 53.00%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

To gain a thorough understanding of Dutch Bros Inc.’s future performance, several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques can be used, with equity being among the most crucial. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -21.30% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.30, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

It is also very valuable to look at average volume as an indicator of volatility for a stock, and BROS is recording an average volume of 1.20M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 5.53%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 6.10%, with a loss of -14.86% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $39.70, showing growth from the present price of $32.83, which can serve as yet another indication of whether BROS is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Dutch Bros Inc. Shares?

The number of employees owning shares of the company should also be considered in addition to the fundamentals. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 10.50%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 51.50% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in BROS shares?

The recent increase in stakes in BROS appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Fidelity Management & Research Co’s position in BROS has increased by 61.31% in the first quarter. The company now owns 6,201,305 shares of the stock, with a value of $236.33 million, following the purchase of 2,357,020 additional shares during the last quarter. The Vanguard Group, Inc. made another increased to its shares in BROS during the first quarter, upping its stake by 23.38%. During the last quarter, the company dropped down 644,219 additional shares for a total stake of worth $129.56 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 3,399,597.

During the first quarter, Franklin Advisers, Inc. subtracted a -49,097 position in BROS. Marshall Wace LLP sold an additional -0.45 million shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by -26.53%, now holding 1.23 million shares worth $47.03 million. At the end of the first quarter, T. Rowe Price Investment Manageme decreased its BROS holdings by -30.46% and now holds 0.53 million BROS shares valued at $20.14 million with the lessened -0.23 million shares during the period. BROS shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 51.50% at present.