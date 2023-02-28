Verve Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VERV) closed Monday at $18.93 per share, up from $18.62 a day earlier. While Verve Therapeutics Inc. has overperformed by 1.66%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, VERV fell by -34.72%, with highs and lows ranging from $43.00 to $10.70, whereas the simple moving average fell by -24.37% in the last 200 days.

On February 01, 2023, Cantor Fitzgerald started tracking Verve Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: VERV) recommending Neutral. A report published by Goldman on December 15, 2022, Initiated its previous ‘Sell’ rating for VERV. Credit Suisse also rated VERV shares as ‘Neutral’, setting a target price of $48 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated October 06, 2022. Stifel August 25, 2022d the rating to Buy on August 25, 2022, and set its price target from $32 to $56. BMO Capital Markets initiated its ‘Outperform’ rating for VERV, as published in its report on June 17, 2022. RBC Capital Mkts’s report from February 18, 2022 suggests a price prediction of $42 for VERV shares, giving the stock a ‘Outperform’ rating. Stifel also rated the stock as ‘Hold’.

Analysis of Verve Therapeutics Inc. (VERV)

There are several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques that can be used to gain a clear view of Verve Therapeutics Inc.’s future performance, with equity being one of the most critical indicators. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -38.50% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 19.40, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

As an indicator of volatility for any stock, average volume can also be very valuable, and VERV is recording an average volume of 782.79K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 6.72%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 6.23%, with a loss of -10.28% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $42.40, showing growth from the present price of $18.93, which can serve as yet another indication of whether VERV is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Verve Therapeutics Inc. Shares?

Apart from looking at the fundamentals, you should also pay attention to the number of company employees who own shares. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 1.00%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in VERV shares?

The recent increase in stakes in VERV appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Fidelity Management & Research Co’s position in VERV has decreased by -8.76% in the first quarter. The company now owns 5,384,934 shares of the stock, with a value of $122.51 million, following the sale of -517,083 additional shares during the last quarter. SSgA Funds Management, Inc. made another increased to its shares in VERV during the first quarter, upping its stake by 59.69%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 1,671,215 additional shares for a total stake of worth $101.72 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 4,471,049.

During the first quarter, ARK Investment Management LLC added a 971,971 position in VERV. The Vanguard Group, Inc. purchased an additional 0.15 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 4.22%, now holding 3.74 million shares worth $85.16 million. At the end of the first quarter, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its VERV holdings by 45.48% and now holds 3.19 million VERV shares valued at $72.66 million with the added 1.0 million shares during the period.