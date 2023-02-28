In Monday’s session, Recon Technology Ltd. (NASDAQ:RCON) marked $1.86 per share, up from $1.70 in the previous session. While Recon Technology Ltd. has overperformed by 9.41%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, RCON rose by 89.85%, with highs and lows ranging from $1.81 to $0.50, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 96.23% in the last 200 days.

On June 12, 2018, Maxim Group started tracking Recon Technology Ltd. (NASDAQ: RCON) recommending Buy.

Analysis of Recon Technology Ltd. (RCON)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -16.90%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

Recon Technology Ltd.’s future performance can be determined with the help of several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, with equity being one of the most influential. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 31.00% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 8.40, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

The average volume for any stock is also a very valuable indicator of volatility, and RCON has an average volume of 334.22K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 6.10%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 7.87%, with a gain of 16.25% over the past seven days.

How Do You Analyze Recon Technology Ltd. Shares?

Oil & Gas Equipment & Services giant Recon Technology Ltd. (RCON) is based in the China and is one of the largest companies in the market. When comparing Recon Technology Ltd. shares with other companies under Energy, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 4.32, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 66.00%.

In addition to analyzing the fundamentals, it is also important to look at how many company employees own stock. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 53.60%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 6.80% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in RCON shares?

The recent increase in stakes in RCON appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s position in RCON has increased by 4.03% in the first quarter. The company now owns 157,600 shares of the stock, with a value of $0.25 million, following the purchase of 6,100 additional shares during the last quarter.

At the end of the first quarter, Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC decreased its RCON holdings by -8.01% and now holds 2640.0 RCON shares valued at $4171.0 with the lessened 230.0 shares during the period. RCON shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 6.80% at present.