Quince Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:QNCX) marked $0.94 per share on Monday, down from a previous closing price of $0.95. While Quince Therapeutics Inc. has underperformed by -1.40%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, QNCX fell by -78.87%, with highs and lows ranging from $6.80 to $0.54, whereas the simple moving average fell by -39.35% in the last 200 days.

Analysis of Quince Therapeutics Inc. (QNCX)

In order to gain a clear picture of Quince Therapeutics Inc.’s future performance, a variety of well-rounded analysis and research techniques can be applied, with equity being the most critical. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -63.10% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 19.90, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

An average volume of 1.37M can be a very valuable indicator of volatility for QNCX stock. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 10.98%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 10.23%, with a loss of -1.24% over the past seven days.

How Do You Analyze Quince Therapeutics Inc. Shares?

In addition to the fundamentals, you should also consider how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.10%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 26.00% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in QNCX shares?

The recent increase in stakes in QNCX appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. EPIQ Capital Group LLC’s position in QNCX has decreased by -48.65% in the first quarter. The company now owns 1,056,191 shares of the stock, with a value of $1.04 million, following the sale of -1,000,478 additional shares during the last quarter. The Vanguard Group, Inc. made another decreased to its shares in QNCX during the first quarter, downing its stake by -2.15%. During the last quarter, the company picked up -18,615 additional shares for a total stake of worth $0.83 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 847,230.

During the first quarter, Millennium Management LLC added a 137,810 position in QNCX. Two Sigma Investments LP sold an additional 30245.0 shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by -6.08%, now holding 0.47 million shares worth $0.46 million. At the end of the first quarter, Two Sigma Advisers LP decreased its QNCX holdings by -6.72% and now holds 0.43 million QNCX shares valued at $0.42 million with the lessened 30900.0 shares during the period. QNCX shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 26.00% at present.