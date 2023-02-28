Within its last year performance, AQB fell by -51.39%, with highs and lows ranging from $2.37 to $0.58, whereas the simple moving average fell by -34.86% in the last 200 days.

On November 09, 2021, H.C. Wainwright Upgraded AquaBounty Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: AQB) to Buy. A report published by ROTH Capital on October 08, 2021, Initiated its previous ‘Buy’ rating for AQB. Oppenheimer also rated AQB shares as ‘Outperform’, setting a target price of $7 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated July 01, 2021. Lake Street initiated its ‘Buy’ rating for AQB, as published in its report on March 04, 2021. Lake Street’s report from March 12, 2020 suggests a price prediction of $5 for AQB shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating.

Analysis of AquaBounty Technologies Inc. (AQB)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 40.00%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

In order to gain a clear picture of AquaBounty Technologies Inc.’s future performance, a variety of well-rounded analysis and research techniques can be applied, with equity being the most critical. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -10.80% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 7.70, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

An average volume of 310.48K can be a very valuable indicator of volatility for AQB stock. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 7.31%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 8.84%, with a loss of -17.65% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $3.45, showing growth from the present price of $0.70, which can serve as yet another indication of whether AQB is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze AquaBounty Technologies Inc. Shares?

In addition to the fundamentals, you should also consider how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.65%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 32.60% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in AQB shares?

The recent increase in stakes in AQB appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. The Vanguard Group, Inc.’s position in AQB has increased by 0.04% in the first quarter. The company now owns 2,611,626 shares of the stock, with a value of $3.06 million, following the purchase of 1,020 additional shares during the last quarter. During the last quarter, the company dropped down 0 additional shares for a total stake of worth $2.53 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 2,161,077.

During the first quarter, EPIQ Partners LLC subtracted a -5,850 position in AQB. BlackRock Fund Advisors sold an additional 6484.0 shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by -0.52%, now holding 1.23 million shares worth $1.44 million. At the end of the first quarter, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its AQB holdings by 0.84% and now holds 0.81 million AQB shares valued at $0.95 million with the added 6693.0 shares during the period. AQB shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 32.60% at present.