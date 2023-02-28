Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AMLX) closed Monday at $33.65 per share, down from $34.51 a day earlier. While Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Inc. has underperformed by -2.49%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, AMLX rose by 16.23%, with highs and lows ranging from $41.93 to $6.51, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 19.32% in the last 200 days.

On January 05, 2023, BofA Securities started tracking Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: AMLX) recommending Buy. A report published by Citigroup on May 25, 2022, Initiated its previous ‘Buy’ rating for AMLX. Goldman also Downgraded AMLX shares as ‘Neutral’, setting a target price of $10 on the company’s shares in a report dated April 01, 2022.

Analysis of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AMLX)

There are several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques that can be used to gain a clear view of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s future performance, with equity being one of the most critical indicators. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -172.50% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 5.30, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

As an indicator of volatility for any stock, average volume can also be very valuable, and AMLX is recording an average volume of 800.87K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 5.67%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 4.54%, with a loss of -9.37% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $48.40, showing growth from the present price of $33.65, which can serve as yet another indication of whether AMLX is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Inc. Shares?

Apart from looking at the fundamentals, you should also pay attention to the number of company employees who own shares. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 24.57%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 65.70% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in AMLX shares?

The recent increase in stakes in AMLX appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Perceptive Advisors LLC’s position in AMLX has increased by 11.26% in the first quarter. The company now owns 6,088,333 shares of the stock, with a value of $238.6 million, following the purchase of 616,300 additional shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP made another decreased to its shares in AMLX during the first quarter, downing its stake by -19.68%. During the last quarter, the company picked up -1,135,930 additional shares for a total stake of worth $181.63 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 4,634,606.

During the first quarter, The Vanguard Group, Inc. added a 830,129 position in AMLX. BlackRock Fund Advisors purchased an additional 2.68 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 421.98%, now holding 3.32 million shares worth $130.12 million. AMLX shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 65.70% at present.