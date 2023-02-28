As of Monday, Affimed N.V.’s (NASDAQ:AFMD) stock closed at $0.90, down from $0.91 the previous day. While Affimed N.V. has underperformed by -0.87%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, AFMD fell by -79.67%, with highs and lows ranging from $5.10 to $0.90, whereas the simple moving average fell by -58.60% in the last 200 days.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

On December 12, 2022, H.C. Wainwright started tracking Affimed N.V. (NASDAQ: AFMD) recommending Buy. A report published by Stifel on October 10, 2022, Downgraded its rating to ‘Hold’ for AFMD. Piper Sandler Initiated an Overweight rating on March 31, 2022, and assigned a price target of $7. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated its ‘Overweight’ rating for AFMD, as published in its report on February 23, 2022. Truist’s report from October 21, 2021 suggests a price prediction of $10 for AFMD shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. Stifel also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of Affimed N.V. (AFMD)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 71.30%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

One of the most important indicators of Affimed N.V.’s future performance is equity, which can be evaluated using several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -48.20% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 5.60, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can also provide valuable insight into volatility, and AFMD is recording 1.80M average volume. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 5.77%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 6.40%, with a loss of -11.52% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $7.60, showing growth from the present price of $0.90, which can serve as yet another indication of whether AFMD is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Affimed N.V. Shares?

Along with the fundamentals, it is also important to consider how many employees own shares of the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 3.60%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 66.20% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in AFMD shares?

The recent increase in stakes in AFMD appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Ridgeback Capital Management LLC’s position in AFMD has increased by 99.73% in the first quarter. The company now owns 12,882,610 shares of the stock, with a value of $16.62 million, following the purchase of 6,432,610 additional shares during the last quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC made another increased to its shares in AFMD during the first quarter, upping its stake by 7.78%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 650,000 additional shares for a total stake of worth $11.61 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 9,000,000.

At the end of the first quarter, Point72 Asset Management LP decreased its AFMD holdings by -21.96% and now holds 4.22 million AFMD shares valued at $5.44 million with the lessened -1.19 million shares during the period. AFMD shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 66.20% at present.