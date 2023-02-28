Knightscope Inc. (NASDAQ:KSCP) closed Monday at $1.14 per share, up from $1.06 a day earlier. While Knightscope Inc. has overperformed by 7.55%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, KSCP fell by -82.41%, with highs and lows ranging from $7.32 to $1.03, whereas the simple moving average fell by -56.22% in the last 200 days.

Analysis of Knightscope Inc. (KSCP)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 62.50%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

There are several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques that can be used to gain a clear view of Knightscope Inc.’s future performance, with equity being one of the most critical indicators. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 63.90% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 2.50, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

As an indicator of volatility for any stock, average volume can also be very valuable, and KSCP is recording an average volume of 359.43K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 9.41%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 9.38%, with a loss of -0.87% over the past seven days.

How Do You Analyze Knightscope Inc. Shares?

Apart from looking at the fundamentals, you should also pay attention to the number of company employees who own shares. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 7.68%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 9.10% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in KSCP shares?

The recent increase in stakes in KSCP appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. The Vanguard Group, Inc.’s position in KSCP has decreased by -1.99% in the first quarter. The company now owns 1,490,391 shares of the stock, with a value of $2.37 million, following the sale of -30,291 additional shares during the last quarter. Alphacentric Advisors LLC made another increased to its shares in KSCP during the first quarter, upping its stake by 38.89%. During the last quarter, the company dropped down 70,000 additional shares for a total stake of worth $0.4 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 250,000.

During the first quarter, Geode Capital Management LLC subtracted a -497 position in KSCP. Contego Capital Group, Inc. purchased an additional 30000.0 shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 20.00%, now holding 0.18 million shares worth $0.29 million. At the end of the first quarter, Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC decreased its KSCP holdings by -12.12% and now holds 77970.0 KSCP shares valued at $0.12 million with the lessened 10752.0 shares during the period. KSCP shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 9.10% at present.