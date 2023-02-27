A share of SoundHound AI Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUN) closed at $3.57 per share on Friday, down from $3.92 day before. While SoundHound AI Inc. has underperformed by -9.06%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

On November 30, 2022, Cantor Fitzgerald Upgraded SoundHound AI Inc. (NASDAQ: SOUN) to Overweight. A report published by Cantor Fitzgerald on July 01, 2022, Initiated its previous ‘Neutral’ rating for SOUN. Wedbush also rated SOUN shares as ‘Outperform’, setting a target price of $7 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated June 28, 2022.

Analysis of SoundHound AI Inc. (SOUN)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 180.00%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

SoundHound AI Inc.’s future performance can be predicted by a variety of well-rounded types of analysis and research, with equity being one of the most crucial ones. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 59.90% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.10, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can be an extremely valuable indicator of volatility, and SOUN is registering an average volume of 9.36M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 26.99%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 16.46%, with a loss of -2.60% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $3.70, showing growth from the present price of $3.57, which can serve as yet another indication of whether SOUN is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze SoundHound AI Inc. Shares?

Besides checking the fundamentals, you should also know how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 3.10%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 11.00% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in SOUN shares?

The recent increase in stakes in SOUN appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. The Vanguard Group, Inc.’s position in SOUN has increased by 316.64% in the first quarter. The company now owns 6,482,861 shares of the stock, with a value of $12.9 million, following the purchase of 4,926,891 additional shares during the last quarter.

At the end of the first quarter, Global X Management Co. LLC increased its SOUN holdings by 34.03% and now holds 1.27 million SOUN shares valued at $2.52 million with the added 0.32 million shares during the period. SOUN shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 11.00% at present.