As of Friday, SciSparc Ltd.’s (NASDAQ:SPRC) stock closed at $0.92, down from $0.99 the previous day. While SciSparc Ltd. has underperformed by -7.06%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, SPRC fell by -80.33%, with highs and lows ranging from $6.99 to $0.61, whereas the simple moving average fell by -30.98% in the last 200 days.

For any stock, average volume can also provide valuable insight into volatility, and SPRC is recording 1.06M average volume. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 9.63%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 19.17%, with a gain of 1.11% over the past seven days.

How Do You Analyze SciSparc Ltd. Shares?

Along with the fundamentals, it is also important to consider how many employees own shares of the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 6.47%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 0.84% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in SPRC shares?

The recent increase in stakes in SPRC appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. UBS Securities LLC made another decreased to its shares in SPRC during the first quarter, downing its stake by -86.14%. During the last quarter, the company dropped down -21,800 additional shares for a total stake of worth $3157.0, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 3,508.

At the end of the first quarter, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC decreased its SPRC holdings by -100.00% and now holds 0.0 SPRC shares valued at $0.0 with the lessened 12005.0 shares during the period. SPRC shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 0.84% at present.