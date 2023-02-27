The share price of Jounce Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:JNCE) rose to $1.15 per share on Friday from $1.10. While Jounce Therapeutics Inc. has overperformed by 4.55%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, JNCE fell by -83.78%, with highs and lows ranging from $7.94 to $0.58, whereas the simple moving average fell by -53.70% in the last 200 days.

On May 11, 2022, Robert W. Baird Downgraded Jounce Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: JNCE) to Neutral. A report published by Raymond James on May 06, 2022, Upgraded its rating to ‘Strong Buy’ for JNCE. SMBC Nikko also rated JNCE shares as ‘Outperform’, setting a target price of $17 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated March 16, 2022. Raymond James September 14, 2021d its ‘Mkt Perform’ rating to ‘Outperform’ for JNCE, as published in its report on September 14, 2021. Piper Sandler’s report from March 15, 2021 suggests a price prediction of $20 for JNCE shares, giving the stock a ‘Overweight’ rating. H.C. Wainwright also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of Jounce Therapeutics Inc. (JNCE)

To gain a thorough understanding of Jounce Therapeutics Inc.’s future performance, several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques can be used, with equity being among the most crucial. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -75.50% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 6.40, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

It is also very valuable to look at average volume as an indicator of volatility for a stock, and JNCE is recording an average volume of 2.27M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 8.51%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 14.63%, with a gain of 6.48% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $5.25, showing growth from the present price of $1.15, which can serve as yet another indication of whether JNCE is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Jounce Therapeutics Inc. Shares?

The number of employees owning shares of the company should also be considered in addition to the fundamentals. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.30%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 82.50% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in JNCE shares?

The recent increase in stakes in JNCE appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. During the last quarter, the company dropped down 0 additional shares for a total stake of worth $4.98 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 4,259,653.

During the first quarter, Cowen & Co. LLC subtracted a -33,305 position in JNCE. BofA Securities, Inc. purchased an additional 3.24 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 69,970.44%, now holding 3.25 million shares worth $3.8 million. At the end of the first quarter, BlackRock Fund Advisors decreased its JNCE holdings by -3.02% and now holds 2.32 million JNCE shares valued at $2.72 million with the lessened 72229.0 shares during the period. JNCE shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 82.50% at present.