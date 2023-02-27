Connexa Sports Technologies Inc. (CNXA)’s stock has witnessed a price declined of -11.57% from the previous close with its current price standing at $0.19. Its current price is -98.77% under its 52-week high of $15.00 and 37.04% more than its 52-week low of $0.14. Based on the past 30-day period, the stock price is -52.61% below the high and +40.74% above the low.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Additionally, it is important to take into account CNXA stock ratios, including its price-to-sales ratio, which is 0.17 for the last tewlve months.

How does Connexa Sports Technologies Inc. (CNXA) stock rate among analysts? Buy, sell, or hold?

The key to trading is to concentrate on the future rather than on the past. During uncertain times, it can be hard to make decisions. The analysts who understand how a market works are usually the most accurate at forecasting its future. The ratings are commonly aggregated into a single number between 1 and 5. Buy or strong buy is scored 5, outperform is scored 4, hold is scored 3, underperform is scored 2 and strong sell is 1.

Connexa Sports Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: CNXA) Ownership Details

I will give a breakdown of the key shareholders in Connexa Sports Technologies Inc. (CNXA). Recent figures show that the company’s insiders hold 35.10% of shares. A total of 9 institutional investors hold shares in the company, making 8.73% of its stock and 13.45% of its float.

Dec 30, 2022, it was reported that the Company’s largest institutional holder is Armistice Capital, LLC holding total of 1.02 million shares that make 2.43% of the company’s total number of shares and are currently priced at 0.19 million.

The securities firm Virtu Financial LLC holds 32893.0 shares of CNXA, making it the second largest institutional shareholder. Taking this into account, the holding percentage comes to 0.08%, and the holding percentage of shares is valued at 6085.0.

An overview of Connexa Sports Technologies Inc.’s technicals

In order to learn about trade movements and investor behavior, it is best to analyze the short, medium, and long term technical indicators along with the average volume of a stock. A 20-day average of the stock’s daily volume suggests Connexa Sports Technologies Inc. (CNXA) traded 1,100,874 shares per day, with a moving average of $0.2550 and price change of -0.10. With the moving average of $0.2471 and a price change of -0.01, about 1,061,138 shares changed hands on average over the past 50 days. Finally, CNXA’s 100-day average volume is 1,261,258 shares, alongside a moving average of $0.2449 and a price change of -0.10.