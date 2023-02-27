Riot Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:RIOT) closed Friday at $5.87 per share, down from $6.37 a day earlier. While Riot Platforms Inc. has underperformed by -7.85%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, RIOT fell by -61.05%, with highs and lows ranging from $23.66 to $3.25, whereas the simple moving average fell by -3.24% in the last 200 days.

On February 21, 2023, Needham started tracking Riot Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ: RIOT) recommending Buy. Wells Fargo also rated RIOT shares as ‘Equal Weight’, setting a target price of $7 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated September 29, 2022. Compass Point March 08, 2022d its ‘Buy’ rating to ‘Neutral’ for RIOT, as published in its report on March 08, 2022. Northland Capital’s report from January 13, 2022 suggests a price prediction of $30 for RIOT shares, giving the stock a ‘Outperform’ rating. Cantor Fitzgerald also rated the stock as ‘Overweight’.

Analysis of Riot Platforms Inc. (RIOT)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -28.50%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

There are several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques that can be used to gain a clear view of Riot Platforms Inc.’s future performance, with equity being one of the most critical indicators. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -23.90% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 4.50, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

As an indicator of volatility for any stock, average volume can also be very valuable, and RIOT is recording an average volume of 13.57M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 10.28%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 8.38%, with a loss of -7.70% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $9.44, showing growth from the present price of $5.87, which can serve as yet another indication of whether RIOT is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Riot Platforms Inc. Shares?

Apart from looking at the fundamentals, you should also pay attention to the number of company employees who own shares. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 6.90%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 36.10% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in RIOT shares?

The recent increase in stakes in RIOT appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. The Vanguard Group, Inc.’s position in RIOT has increased by 4.72% in the first quarter. The company now owns 14,965,113 shares of the stock, with a value of $93.83 million, following the purchase of 674,047 additional shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors made another increased to its shares in RIOT during the first quarter, upping its stake by 37.12%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 2,771,090 additional shares for a total stake of worth $64.18 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 10,235,424.

During the first quarter, Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC added a 2,107,872 position in RIOT. SSgA Funds Management, Inc. purchased an additional 0.48 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 14.10%, now holding 3.92 million shares worth $24.58 million. At the end of the first quarter, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its RIOT holdings by 33.70% and now holds 3.49 million RIOT shares valued at $21.89 million with the added 0.88 million shares during the period. RIOT shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 36.10% at present.