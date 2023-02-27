A share of Hempacco Co. Inc. (NASDAQ:HPCO) closed at $0.91 per share on Friday, up from $0.91 day before. While Hempacco Co. Inc. has overperformed by 0.25%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight.

Analysis of Hempacco Co. Inc. (HPCO)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 50.00%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

Hempacco Co. Inc.’s future performance can be predicted by a variety of well-rounded types of analysis and research, with equity being one of the most crucial ones. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 2.70, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can be an extremely valuable indicator of volatility, and HPCO is registering an average volume of 3.37M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 29.46%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 13.58%, with a loss of -29.64% over the past seven days.

How Do You Analyze Hempacco Co. Inc. Shares?

Besides checking the fundamentals, you should also know how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.20%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 0.30% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in HPCO shares?

The recent increase in stakes in HPCO appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. The company now owns 117,400 shares of the stock, with a value of $0.12 million, following the purchase of 117,400 additional shares during the last quarter.

At the end of the first quarter, UBS Securities LLC decreased its HPCO holdings by -56.60% and now holds 6545.0 HPCO shares valued at $6741.0 with the lessened 8536.0 shares during the period. HPCO shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 0.30% at present.