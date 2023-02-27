As of Friday, Upstart Holdings Inc.’s (NASDAQ:UPST) stock closed at $18.04, down from $18.52 the previous day. While Upstart Holdings Inc. has underperformed by -2.59%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, UPST fell by -83.95%, with highs and lows ranging from $161.00 to $12.01, whereas the simple moving average fell by -29.17% in the last 200 days.

On February 15, 2023, Loop Capital Upgraded Upstart Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: UPST) to Buy. A report published by Citigroup on February 15, 2023, Downgraded its rating to ‘Sell’ for UPST. Loop Capital also Downgraded UPST shares as ‘Hold’, setting a target price of $24 on the company’s shares in a report dated February 03, 2023. BofA Securities November 10, 2022d the rating to Underperform on November 10, 2022, and set its price target from $34 to $15. Mizuho initiated its ‘Underperform’ rating for UPST, as published in its report on October 25, 2022. Atlantic Equities’s report from August 11, 2022 suggests a price prediction of $22 for UPST shares, giving the stock a ‘Underweight’ rating. Goldman also rated the stock as ‘Sell’.

Analysis of Upstart Holdings Inc. (UPST)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -45.90%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

One of the most important indicators of Upstart Holdings Inc.’s future performance is equity, which can be evaluated using several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -14.40% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment.

For any stock, average volume can also provide valuable insight into volatility, and UPST is recording 6.06M average volume. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 11.09%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 8.35%, with a loss of -4.70% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $13.54, showing decline from the present price of $18.04, which can serve as yet another indication of whether UPST is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Upstart Holdings Inc. Shares?

Along with the fundamentals, it is also important to consider how many employees own shares of the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 1.70%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 39.40% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in UPST shares?

The recent increase in stakes in UPST appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. The Vanguard Group, Inc.’s position in UPST has increased by 6.50% in the first quarter. The company now owns 6,298,437 shares of the stock, with a value of $117.65 million, following the purchase of 384,436 additional shares during the last quarter. BofA Securities, Inc. made another increased to its shares in UPST during the first quarter, upping its stake by 313.81%.

At the end of the first quarter, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its UPST holdings by 15.61% and now holds 2.69 million UPST shares valued at $50.3 million with the added 0.36 million shares during the period. UPST shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 39.40% at present.