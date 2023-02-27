MEI Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:MEIP) closed Friday at $0.21 per share, down from $0.24 a day earlier. While MEI Pharma Inc. has underperformed by -12.50%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, MEIP fell by -89.29%, with highs and lows ranging from $2.20 to $0.21, whereas the simple moving average fell by -50.16% in the last 200 days.

On March 25, 2022, Wells Fargo Downgraded MEI Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ: MEIP) to Equal Weight. A report published by Stifel on March 25, 2022, Downgraded its rating to ‘Hold’ for MEIP. Jefferies also Downgraded MEIP shares as ‘Hold’, setting a target price of $1 on the company’s shares in a report dated March 25, 2022. Jefferies Initiated an Buy rating on February 03, 2022, and assigned a price target of $4. Alliance Global Partners initiated its ‘Buy’ rating for MEIP, as published in its report on September 22, 2020. SunTrust’s report from May 29, 2020 suggests a price prediction of $16 for MEIP shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. H.C. Wainwright also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of MEI Pharma Inc. (MEIP)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 177.10%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

There are several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques that can be used to gain a clear view of MEI Pharma Inc.’s future performance, with equity being one of the most critical indicators. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -60.50% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 5.90, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

As an indicator of volatility for any stock, average volume can also be very valuable, and MEIP is recording an average volume of 1.34M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 11.55%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 18.19%, with a loss of -32.24% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $1.72, showing growth from the present price of $0.21, which can serve as yet another indication of whether MEIP is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze MEI Pharma Inc. Shares?

Apart from looking at the fundamentals, you should also pay attention to the number of company employees who own shares. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.48%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 38.10% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in MEIP shares?

The recent increase in stakes in MEIP appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Anson Funds Management LP’s position in MEIP has increased by 130.30% in the first quarter. The company now owns 10,617,959 shares of the stock, with a value of $3.03 million, following the purchase of 6,007,536 additional shares during the last quarter. The Vanguard Group, Inc. made another increased to its shares in MEIP during the first quarter, upping its stake by 0.03%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 2,316 additional shares for a total stake of worth $2.18 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 7,634,988.

During the first quarter, Acadian Asset Management LLC added a 1,568,297 position in MEIP. Renaissance Technologies LLC sold an additional 51800.0 shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by -1.91%, now holding 2.66 million shares worth $0.76 million. MEIP shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 38.10% at present.