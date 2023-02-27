The share price of Muscle Maker Inc. (NASDAQ:GRIL) rose to $1.50 per share on Friday from $1.35. While Muscle Maker Inc. has overperformed by 11.48%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, GRIL rose by 251.80%, with highs and lows ranging from $1.44 to $0.30, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 175.67% in the last 200 days.

Analysis of Muscle Maker Inc. (GRIL)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 123.10%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

To gain a thorough understanding of Muscle Maker Inc.’s future performance, several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques can be used, with equity being among the most crucial. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -37.80% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 5.30, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

It is also very valuable to look at average volume as an indicator of volatility for a stock, and GRIL is recording an average volume of 607.28K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 10.26%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 15.13%, with a gain of 32.02% over the past seven days.

How Do You Analyze Muscle Maker Inc. Shares?

The number of employees owning shares of the company should also be considered in addition to the fundamentals. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 3.10%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 10.20% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in GRIL shares?

The recent increase in stakes in GRIL appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. The Vanguard Group, Inc.’s position in GRIL has increased by 0.06% in the first quarter. The company now owns 417,998 shares of the stock, with a value of $0.44 million, following the purchase of 252 additional shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC made another increased to its shares in GRIL during the first quarter, upping its stake by 84.80%. During the last quarter, the company dropped down 123,840 additional shares for a total stake of worth $0.28 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 269,870.

GRIL shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 10.20% at present.