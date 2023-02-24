A share of Venator Materials PLC (NYSE:VNTR) closed at $0.49 per share on Thursday, down from $0.57 day before. While Venator Materials PLC has underperformed by -14.03%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, VNTR fell by -77.37%, with highs and lows ranging from $2.78 to $0.41, whereas the simple moving average fell by -61.92% in the last 200 days.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

On October 06, 2022, UBS Downgraded Venator Materials PLC (NYSE: VNTR) to Sell. A report published by BMO Capital Markets on September 19, 2022, Downgraded its rating to ‘Underperform’ for VNTR. BofA Securities also Downgraded VNTR shares as ‘Underperform’, setting a target price of $2 on the company’s shares in a report dated March 22, 2022. BofA Securities November 30, 2020d its ‘Underperform’ rating to ‘Buy’ for VNTR, as published in its report on November 30, 2020. Goldman also rated the stock as ‘Neutral’.

Analysis of Venator Materials PLC (VNTR)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -9.20%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

Venator Materials PLC’s future performance can be predicted by a variety of well-rounded types of analysis and research, with equity being one of the most crucial ones. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 10.30% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.00, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can be an extremely valuable indicator of volatility, and VNTR is registering an average volume of 699.04K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 8.73%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 10.80%, with a loss of -30.14% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $1.07, showing growth from the present price of $0.49, which can serve as yet another indication of whether VNTR is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Venator Materials PLC Shares?

A giant in the Specialty Chemicals market, Venator Materials PLC (VNTR) is based in the United Kingdom. When comparing Venator Materials PLC shares with other companies under Basic Materials, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 0.97, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of -5.70%.

Besides checking the fundamentals, you should also know how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 14.95%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 20.10% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in VNTR shares?

The recent increase in stakes in VNTR appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. AMISTA investicní spolecnost, a.s’s position in VNTR has increased by 34.00% in the first quarter. The company now owns 14,666,123 shares of the stock, with a value of $8.95 million, following the purchase of 3,721,199 additional shares during the last quarter. During the last quarter, the company picked up 994,490 additional shares for a total stake of worth $0.61 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 994,490.

During the first quarter, Acadian Asset Management LLC added a 465,166 position in VNTR. Monaco Asset Management SAM sold an additional -0.26 million shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by -21.28%, now holding 0.95 million shares worth $0.58 million. VNTR shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 20.10% at present.