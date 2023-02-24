Ultra Clean Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) closed Thursday at $31.20 per share, down from $33.81 a day earlier. While Ultra Clean Holdings Inc. has underperformed by -7.72%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, UCTT fell by -33.25%, with highs and lows ranging from $48.26 to $23.32, whereas the simple moving average fell by -1.89% in the last 200 days.

On January 10, 2023, Craig Hallum Downgraded Ultra Clean Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: UCTT) to Hold. A report published by Needham on April 12, 2021, Reiterated its previous ‘Buy’ rating for UCTT. Cowen also reiterated UCTT shares as ‘Outperform’, quoting a target price of $57 on the company’s shares in a report dated February 18, 2021. Cowen January 29, 2021d the rating to Outperform on January 29, 2021, and set its price target from $40 to $48. DA Davidson initiated its ‘Buy’ rating for UCTT, as published in its report on October 16, 2020. Stifel’s report from September 21, 2020 suggests a price prediction of $26 for UCTT shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. Cowen also rated the stock as ‘Market Perform’.

Analysis of Ultra Clean Holdings Inc. (UCTT)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 14.70%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

There are several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques that can be used to gain a clear view of Ultra Clean Holdings Inc.’s future performance, with equity being one of the most critical indicators. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 6.80% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.80, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

As an indicator of volatility for any stock, average volume can also be very valuable, and UCTT is recording an average volume of 291.61K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 4.30%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 5.41%, with a loss of -15.97% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $35.67, showing growth from the present price of $31.20, which can serve as yet another indication of whether UCTT is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Ultra Clean Holdings Inc. Shares?

Ultra Clean Holdings Inc. (UCTT) is based in the USA and is one of the most prominent companies operating in the Semiconductor Equipment & Materials market. When comparing Ultra Clean Holdings Inc. shares with other companies under Technology, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 25.00, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of -69.70%.

Apart from looking at the fundamentals, you should also pay attention to the number of company employees who own shares. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.70%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 87.30% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in UCTT shares?

The recent increase in stakes in UCTT appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. BlackRock Fund Advisors’s position in UCTT has increased by 5.59% in the first quarter. The company now owns 6,892,126 shares of the stock, with a value of $231.92 million, following the purchase of 364,741 additional shares during the last quarter. The Vanguard Group, Inc. made another increased to its shares in UCTT during the first quarter, upping its stake by 1.86%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 63,482 additional shares for a total stake of worth $117.21 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 3,483,219.

During the first quarter, Swedbank Robur Fonder AB added a 380,000 position in UCTT. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased an additional 0.2 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 9.27%, now holding 2.3 million shares worth $77.45 million. At the end of the first quarter, Shapiro Capital Management LLC decreased its UCTT holdings by -9.03% and now holds 1.88 million UCTT shares valued at $63.31 million with the lessened -0.19 million shares during the period. UCTT shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 87.30% at present.