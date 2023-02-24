In Thursday’s session, Chindata Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CD) marked $7.51 per share, down from $7.55 in the previous session. While Chindata Group Holdings Limited has underperformed by -0.53%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, CD rose by 41.17%, with highs and lows ranging from $9.21 to $3.75, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 0.96% in the last 200 days.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

On March 07, 2022, Credit Suisse Upgraded Chindata Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: CD) to Outperform. A report published by Credit Suisse on December 13, 2021, Downgraded its rating to ‘Neutral’ for CD. JP Morgan also rated CD shares as ‘Overweight’, setting a target price of $18 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated August 18, 2021. UBS initiated its ‘Buy’ rating for CD, as published in its report on December 17, 2020. Citigroup’s report from November 23, 2020 suggests a price prediction of $20 for CD shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. Goldman also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of Chindata Group Holdings Limited (CD)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 62.40%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

Chindata Group Holdings Limited’s future performance can be determined with the help of several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, with equity being one of the most influential. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 6.30% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 2.20, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

The average volume for any stock is also a very valuable indicator of volatility, and CD has an average volume of 1.26M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 4.42%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 5.00%, with a loss of -8.30% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $11.70, showing growth from the present price of $7.51, which can serve as yet another indication of whether CD is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Chindata Group Holdings Limited Shares?

Information Technology Services giant Chindata Group Holdings Limited (CD) is based in the China and is one of the largest companies in the market. When comparing Chindata Group Holdings Limited shares with other companies under Technology, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 29.22, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 200.00%.

In addition to analyzing the fundamentals, it is also important to look at how many company employees own stock. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.64%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 48.70% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in CD shares?

The recent increase in stakes in CD appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. MY.Alpha Management made another increased to its shares in CD during the first quarter, upping its stake by 31.33%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 2,446,871 additional shares for a total stake of worth $85.03 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 10,256,427.

During the first quarter, The Vanguard Group, Inc. added a 93,286 position in CD. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased an additional 1.04 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 17.80%, now holding 6.88 million shares worth $57.03 million. At the end of the first quarter, Sylebra Capital Ltd. decreased its CD holdings by -2.48% and now holds 6.08 million CD shares valued at $50.37 million with the lessened -0.15 million shares during the period. CD shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 48.70% at present.