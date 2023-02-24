The share price of Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) rose to $124.80 per share on Thursday from $118.46. While Synaptics Incorporated has overperformed by 5.35%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, SYNA fell by -41.80%, with highs and lows ranging from $239.88 to $81.13, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 6.98% in the last 200 days.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

On February 03, 2023, Oppenheimer Downgraded Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ: SYNA) to Perform. A report published by Summit Insights on May 06, 2022, Downgraded its rating to ‘Hold’ for SYNA. Wells Fargo also rated SYNA shares as ‘Equal Weight’, setting a target price of $185 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated April 07, 2022. Cowen Reiterated the rating as Outperform on December 08, 2021, but set its price target from $250 to $310. Summit Insights November 05, 2021d its ‘Hold’ rating to ‘Buy’ for SYNA, as published in its report on November 05, 2021. KeyBanc Capital Markets’s report from October 05, 2021 suggests a price prediction of $230 for SYNA shares, giving the stock a ‘Overweight’ rating. Craig Hallum also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of Synaptics Incorporated (SYNA)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -16.00%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

To gain a thorough understanding of Synaptics Incorporated’s future performance, several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques can be used, with equity being among the most crucial. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 18.60% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 3.80, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

It is also very valuable to look at average volume as an indicator of volatility for a stock, and SYNA is recording an average volume of 453.82K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 4.31%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 3.47%, with a loss of -3.40% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $149.44, showing growth from the present price of $124.80, which can serve as yet another indication of whether SYNA is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Synaptics Incorporated Shares?

A leading company in the Semiconductors sector, Synaptics Incorporated (SYNA) is based in the USA. When comparing Synaptics Incorporated shares with other companies under Technology, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 21.64, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of -68.00%.

The number of employees owning shares of the company should also be considered in addition to the fundamentals. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 1.50%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 97.70% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in SYNA shares?

The recent increase in stakes in SYNA appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. BlackRock Fund Advisors’s position in SYNA has increased by 5.51% in the first quarter. The company now owns 4,689,694 shares of the stock, with a value of $586.35 million, following the purchase of 244,770 additional shares during the last quarter. The Vanguard Group, Inc. made another increased to its shares in SYNA during the first quarter, upping its stake by 6.83%. During the last quarter, the company dropped down 267,924 additional shares for a total stake of worth $524.17 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 4,192,315.

During the first quarter, Wellington Management Co. LLP subtracted a -226,958 position in SYNA. Columbia Management Investment Ad sold an additional 47811.0 shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by -1.42%, now holding 3.31 million shares worth $414.32 million. At the end of the first quarter, Fidelity Management & Research Co decreased its SYNA holdings by -38.58% and now holds 2.99 million SYNA shares valued at $373.65 million with the lessened -1.88 million shares during the period. SYNA shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 97.70% at present.