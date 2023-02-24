A share of Phunware Inc. (NASDAQ:PHUN) closed at $0.95 per share on Thursday, down from $0.96 day before. While Phunware Inc. has underperformed by -1.42%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, PHUN fell by -71.00%, with highs and lows ranging from $3.22 to $0.75, whereas the simple moving average fell by -22.97% in the last 200 days.

On May 11, 2021, ROTH Capital started tracking Phunware Inc. (NASDAQ: PHUN) recommending Buy. A report published by Ascendiant Capital Markets on June 16, 2020, Initiated its previous ‘Buy’ rating for PHUN.

Analysis of Phunware Inc. (PHUN)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 118.20%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

Phunware Inc.’s future performance can be predicted by a variety of well-rounded types of analysis and research, with equity being one of the most crucial ones. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -154.70% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.80, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can be an extremely valuable indicator of volatility, and PHUN is registering an average volume of 1.24M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 5.84%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 5.01%, with a loss of -9.41% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $3.44, showing growth from the present price of $0.95, which can serve as yet another indication of whether PHUN is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Phunware Inc. Shares?

Besides checking the fundamentals, you should also know how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 5.50%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 12.80% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in PHUN shares?

The recent increase in stakes in PHUN appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. The Vanguard Group, Inc.’s position in PHUN has increased by 6.25% in the first quarter. The company now owns 4,314,428 shares of the stock, with a value of $4.66 million, following the purchase of 253,638 additional shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors made another increased to its shares in PHUN during the first quarter, upping its stake by 6.25%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 77,009 additional shares for a total stake of worth $1.41 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 1,309,673.

During the first quarter, Geode Capital Management LLC added a 51,515 position in PHUN. SSgA Funds Management, Inc. purchased an additional 40900.0 shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 14.51%, now holding 0.32 million shares worth $0.35 million. At the end of the first quarter, Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC decreased its PHUN holdings by -41.80% and now holds 0.31 million PHUN shares valued at $0.33 million with the lessened -0.22 million shares during the period. PHUN shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 12.80% at present.