A share of Zillow Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) closed at $41.57 per share on Thursday, down from $41.74 day before. While Zillow Group Inc. has underperformed by -0.41%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, ZG fell by -28.10%, with highs and lows ranging from $58.81 to $26.21, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 16.20% in the last 200 days.

On February 13, 2023, Evercore ISI Upgraded Zillow Group Inc. (NASDAQ: ZG) to Outperform. A report published by BofA Securities on January 09, 2023, Upgraded its rating to ‘Buy’ for ZG. Citigroup also rated ZG shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $50 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated December 13, 2022. UBS Initiated an Buy rating on December 02, 2022, and assigned a price target of $50. Canaccord Genuity November 03, 2022d its ‘Buy’ rating to ‘Hold’ for ZG, as published in its report on November 03, 2022. Compass Point’s report from September 19, 2022 suggests a price prediction of $50 for ZG shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. Wedbush also rated the stock as ‘Neutral’.

Analysis of Zillow Group Inc. (ZG)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -88.80%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

Zillow Group Inc.’s future performance can be predicted by a variety of well-rounded types of analysis and research, with equity being one of the most crucial ones. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -2.20% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment.

For any stock, average volume can be an extremely valuable indicator of volatility, and ZG is registering an average volume of 797.54K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 4.55%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 6.21%, with a loss of -10.91% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $48.15, showing growth from the present price of $41.57, which can serve as yet another indication of whether ZG is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Zillow Group Inc. Shares?

Besides checking the fundamentals, you should also know how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 3.45%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 85.90% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in ZG shares?

The recent increase in stakes in ZG appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. The Vanguard Group, Inc. made another decreased to its shares in ZG during the first quarter, downing its stake by -0.25%. During the last quarter, the company picked up -17,137 additional shares for a total stake of worth $292.15 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 6,800,505.

During the first quarter, Norges Bank Investment Management added a 1,119,395 position in ZG. Independent Franchise Partners LL sold an additional 41471.0 shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by -1.72%, now holding 2.38 million shares worth $102.08 million. At the end of the first quarter, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its ZG holdings by 17.82% and now holds 2.09 million ZG shares valued at $89.77 million with the added 0.32 million shares during the period. ZG shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 85.90% at present.