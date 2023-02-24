As of Thursday, Impinj Inc.’s (NASDAQ:PI) stock closed at $121.68, down from $122.34 the previous day. While Impinj Inc. has underperformed by -0.54%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, PI rose by 83.58%, with highs and lows ranging from $142.78 to $39.74, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 33.76% in the last 200 days.

On December 15, 2021, Jefferies started tracking Impinj Inc. (NASDAQ: PI) recommending Buy. A report published by Lake Street on October 26, 2021, Initiated its previous ‘Buy’ rating for PI. Goldman also rated PI shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $46 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated November 30, 2020. Needham Reiterated the rating as Buy on July 10, 2020, but set its price target from $25 to $34. Needham resumed its ‘Buy’ rating for PI, as published in its report on March 19, 2020. Needham’s report from December 17, 2019 suggests a price prediction of $32 for PI shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. Dougherty & Company also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of Impinj Inc. (PI)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 45.60%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

One of the most important indicators of Impinj Inc.’s future performance is equity, which can be evaluated using several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 5.40, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can also provide valuable insight into volatility, and PI is recording 468.68K average volume. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 5.73%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 4.40%, with a loss of -8.99% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $142.29, showing growth from the present price of $121.68, which can serve as yet another indication of whether PI is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Impinj Inc. Shares?

Along with the fundamentals, it is also important to consider how many employees own shares of the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 1.70%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in PI shares?

The recent increase in stakes in PI appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Sylebra Capital Ltd.’s position in PI has increased by 4.08% in the first quarter. The company now owns 2,848,085 shares of the stock, with a value of $369.62 million, following the purchase of 111,697 additional shares during the last quarter. Invesco Advisers, Inc. made another increased to its shares in PI during the first quarter, upping its stake by 31.68%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 476,564 additional shares for a total stake of worth $257.05 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 1,980,681.

During the first quarter, The Vanguard Group, Inc. added a 668,266 position in PI. BlackRock Fund Advisors purchased an additional 76955.0 shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 6.23%, now holding 1.31 million shares worth $170.37 million. At the end of the first quarter, Gilder, Gagnon, Howe & Co. LLC decreased its PI holdings by -13.26% and now holds 1.26 million PI shares valued at $163.49 million with the lessened -0.19 million shares during the period.