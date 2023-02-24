The share price of Tenable Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) rose to $43.76 per share on Thursday from $43.24. While Tenable Holdings Inc. has overperformed by 1.20%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, TENB fell by -5.18%, with highs and lows ranging from $63.61 to $28.80, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 6.32% in the last 200 days.

On January 24, 2023, JP Morgan started tracking Tenable Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: TENB) recommending Neutral. A report published by Morgan Stanley on January 12, 2023, Downgraded its rating to ‘Equal-Weight’ for TENB. Berenberg also rated TENB shares as ‘Hold’, setting a target price of $32 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated October 21, 2022. DA Davidson initiated its ‘Buy’ rating for TENB, as published in its report on April 12, 2022. Wolfe Research’s report from April 11, 2022 suggests a price prediction of $70 for TENB shares, giving the stock a ‘Outperform’ rating. Needham also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of Tenable Holdings Inc. (TENB)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 26.10%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

To gain a thorough understanding of Tenable Holdings Inc.’s future performance, several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques can be used, with equity being among the most crucial. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -33.80% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.50, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

It is also very valuable to look at average volume as an indicator of volatility for a stock, and TENB is recording an average volume of 822.94K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 4.09%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 2.66%, with a loss of -3.27% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $53.31, showing growth from the present price of $43.76, which can serve as yet another indication of whether TENB is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Tenable Holdings Inc. Shares?

The number of employees owning shares of the company should also be considered in addition to the fundamentals. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.40%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 91.50% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in TENB shares?

The recent increase in stakes in TENB appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. The Vanguard Group, Inc.’s position in TENB has increased by 2.95% in the first quarter. The company now owns 11,008,997 shares of the stock, with a value of $442.89 million, following the purchase of 315,744 additional shares during the last quarter. Fidelity Management & Research Co made another decreased to its shares in TENB during the first quarter, downing its stake by -1.32%. During the last quarter, the company picked up -113,232 additional shares for a total stake of worth $340.69 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 8,468,514.

During the first quarter, BlackRock Fund Advisors added a 836,021 position in TENB. Greenvale Capital LLP purchased an additional 1.35 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 34.54%, now holding 5.25 million shares worth $211.09 million. At the end of the first quarter, First Trust Advisors LP increased its TENB holdings by 7.82% and now holds 4.07 million TENB shares valued at $163.74 million with the added 0.3 million shares during the period. TENB shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 91.50% at present.